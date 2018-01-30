The Who: “Pinball Wizard”

ALBUM: Tommy

YEAR: 1969

WRITER: Pete Townshend

The Cleveland Orchestra announced a special event during its 50th anniversary of Blossom Music Festival season: Roger Daltrey performs The Who’s TOMMY with members of The Who Band and The Cleveland Orchestra. The Who’s classic rock opera, Tommy, will be performed by The Cleveland Orchestra and vocalist Roger Daltrey, the iconic lead singer of The Who, on Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 8:00 p.m. at Blossom Music Center. Learn more here.

LYRICS:

Ever since I was a young boy, I’ve played the silver ball. From Soho down to Brighton I must have played them all. But I ain’t seen nothing like him In any amusement hall… That deaf, dumb and blind kid Sure plays a mean pinball! He stands like a statue, Becomes part of the machine. Feeling all the bumpers Always playing clean. He plays by intuition, The digit counters fall. That deaf, dumb and blind kid Sure plays a mean pinball! He’s a pinball wizard There has to be a twist. A pinball wizard’s got such a supple wrist. ‘How do you think he does it? I don’t know! What makes him so good?’ Ain’t got no distractions Can’t hear no buzzers and bells, Don’t see no lights a-flashin’ Plays by sense of smell. Always gets a replay, Never seen him fall. That deaf, dumb and blind kid Sure plays a mean pinball. I thought I was The Bally table king But I just handed my pinball crown to him. Even on my favorite table He can beat my best. His disciples lead him in And he just does the rest. He’s got crazy flipper fingers Never seen him fall… That deaf, dumb and blind kid Sure plays a mean pinball.