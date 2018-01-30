CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – The thought of joining the Cleveland Browns this offseason does not excite Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith one bit.

Smith, who was a guest on the ‘Dan Patrick Show’ Tuesday morning in Minneapolis, Minnesota in advance of Super Bowl LII, was asked about his future by Dan Patrick.

“Good question,” Smith said when Patrick asked him where he will play next year. “I mean, you’re not going to get much now. I got nothing. Sorry to disappoint.

“I wish I knew. Listen, I got a year left under contract in Kansas City. I wish I was in control of this thing.”

Patrick then brought up the Browns.

“I haven’t even thought about that,” Smith said with a nervous laugh.

“They got nowhere to go but up. 1-31 over the last 2 years just sounds amazing.”

Smith would prefer to land with a contender should the Chiefs move him this offseason as many expect with Pat Mahomes waiting in the wings.

“You would love to go to a place that…if you have to go somewhere, you want to go to a place where you have a chance to have success,” Smith said. “Wouldn’t you?”

Patrick responded by joking: “I don’t know, look what I’m surrounded by. I basically went to the Cleveland Browns of radio shows.”