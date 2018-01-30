Jan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson arrive in the International Ballroom for the start of the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Grillot-USA TODAY NETWORK

Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood began PBS in 1968 and ended in 2001, a couple of years before Fred Rogers’ death. Mr. Rogers was an amazing man who encouraged creativity, imagination, spreading love, and the importance of education, all of which are ideals and beliefs that are still relevant today.

So who better to portray everyone’s favorite neighbor? All around nice guy, Tom Hanks! The story will be based on the friendship that formed between Mr. Rogers and journalist Tom Junod, who was writing a 1998 Esquire article about Mr. Rogers. I’m really excited about this because I watched a lot of Mr. Rogers’ Neighborhood while I was growing up- it was one of the few television shows I was allowed to watch at such a young age.