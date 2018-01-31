CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – Alex Smith got his wish Tuesday night.

He will not get stuck in Cleveland with the Browns.

Nearly 12 hours following an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show in which Smith expressed his desire to land with a contender over Cleveland, he was dealt to Washington according to multiple reports.

The trade, which can’t officially be consummated until the new league year begins on March 14, was first reported by the Kansas City Star.

The Chiefs will receive a third-round pick and cornerback Kendall Fuller from Washington according to ESPN. The network also reports Smith and Washington have agreed to a 4-year $94 million extension with over $70 million guaranteed on top of the 1-year remaining on his current contract.

It stands to reason a massive contract extension for Smith would not have interested the Browns considering he’d be 38 in the final year of it.

The 33-year old Smith is coming off of his best season as a pro that saw him set career-highs in passing yards (4,042), touchdowns (26) and passer rating (104.7).

It was widely assumed the Browns would try to acquire Smith from the Chiefs this offseason because general manager John Dorsey was responsible for trading for him while in the same capacity with Kansas City.

Earlier in the day Smith was asked by Dan Patrick on his national radio show about potentially ending up in Cleveland to which he replied: “I haven’t even thought about that,” Smith said with a nervous laugh. “They got nowhere to go but up. 1-31 over the last 2 years just sounds amazing.”

With Smith off the board Dorsey will have to turn his attention elsewhere for a veteran quarterback.

It also means that Kirk Cousins’ days in Washington are also over. Cousins is set to potentially hit free agency where it is expected that he will command a record-setting contract averaging nearly $30 million per year.

The Denver Broncos are expected to be among the teams to be aggressive in their pursuit of Cousins.

The Browns head into free agency on March 14th with over $110 million in estimated salary cap space. The actual cap numbers for 2018 won’t be announced until early March.