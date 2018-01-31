Golden Earring – Vanilla Queen
“Vanilla Queen” twice samples Marilyn Monroe’s character in There’s No Business Like Show Business: “Well, in simple English I’m…” from the “Lazy” performance and “What’s your name, Honey?” from the “Heat Wave” performance.
Appears on Moontan is the ninth album by Golden Earring, released in 1973 from Holland.. It contains the radio hit “Radar Love”, and was voted best Dutch pop album ever by readers of music magazine Oor in 2008. #32 in its list of “40 Cosmic Rock Albums”. Moontan is the band’s most successful album in the United States, being the only Golden Earring album to be certified Gold by the RIAA.
Fascinating lady, snowflake in the sun
You make me feel so bourgeois
Oh, you’ve captured everyone
I hear you’ve been a dancer
At some famous Paris show
And million dollar lovers
Neatly saw you to your door
Nineteen fifty seven,
Sweetheart of the year
Secret of your beauty,
Was your moon tan and your fear
And now you run this city
You’re still honey to the flies
Attract the in crowd dandies
Faraway-look in their eyes
You’re the bright, nocturnal Vanilla Queen
Your mask is sterile dignity
Tell me why, nocturnal Vanilla Queen
You haunt me, even in my dreams
It couldn’t be avoided
We were bound to meet
I knew you would drag me down
And toss me off my feet
Sweet moments of desire
Sweet moments of relief
You blew down my fences
You’re natural make-believe
You’re the bright, nocturnal Vanilla Queen
Your mask is sterile dignity
Tell me why, nocturnal Vanilla Queen
You haunt me, even in my dreams