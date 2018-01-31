Filed Under:Mr.Classic’s Classic Rock Pick of the Day Golden Earring Vanilla Queen

Golden Earring – Vanilla Queen

“Vanilla Queen” twice samples Marilyn Monroe’s character in There’s No Business Like Show Business: “Well, in simple English I’m…” from the “Lazy” performance and “What’s your name, Honey?” from the “Heat Wave” performance.

Appears on Moontan is the ninth album by Golden Earring, released in 1973 from Holland.. It contains the radio hit “Radar Love”, and was voted best Dutch pop album ever by readers of music magazine Oor in 2008. #32 in its list of “40 Cosmic Rock Albums”. Moontan is the band’s most successful album in the United States, being the only Golden Earring album to be certified Gold by the RIAA.

Fascinating lady, snowflake in the sun

You make me feel so bourgeois

Oh, you’ve captured everyone

I hear you’ve been a dancer

At some famous Paris show

And million dollar lovers

Neatly saw you to your door

 

Nineteen fifty seven,

Sweetheart of the year

Secret of your beauty,

Was your moon tan and your fear

And now you run this city

You’re still honey to the flies

Attract the in crowd dandies

Faraway-look in their eyes

 

You’re the bright, nocturnal Vanilla Queen

Your mask is sterile dignity

Tell me why, nocturnal Vanilla Queen

You haunt me, even in my dreams

It couldn’t be avoided

We were bound to meet

I knew you would drag me down

And toss me off my feet

Sweet moments of desire

Sweet moments of relief

You blew down my fences

You’re natural make-believe

 

You’re the bright, nocturnal Vanilla Queen

Your mask is sterile dignity

Tell me why, nocturnal Vanilla Queen

You haunt me, even in my dreams

