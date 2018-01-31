Filed Under:super bowl
Philadelphia Eagles fans hold a sign after win against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

You may have heard of this when the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game there a couple of weeks ago. They were called the “Crisco Cops”, who slathered on Crisco brand vegetable shortening to street lights-signs-poles around Philadelphia so victorious Eagles fans wouldn’t crack their skulls open after climbing up those poles which…evidently didn’t work.

So it’s now onto option two, which is being kept under wraps for now. With what Philadelphia police are saying HERE on controlling raucous Eagles fans, is the latest from Fox 29 in Philadelphia.

Have a great day and I think the Eagles are a good bet as a current 4 point underdog now.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App
Concert Calendar

Listen Live