Philadelphia Eagles fans hold a sign after win against the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field. Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

You may have heard of this when the Philadelphia Eagles hosted the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Championship game there a couple of weeks ago. They were called the “Crisco Cops”, who slathered on Crisco brand vegetable shortening to street lights-signs-poles around Philadelphia so victorious Eagles fans wouldn’t crack their skulls open after climbing up those poles which…evidently didn’t work.

So it’s now onto option two, which is being kept under wraps for now. With what Philadelphia police are saying HERE on controlling raucous Eagles fans, is the latest from Fox 29 in Philadelphia.

Have a great day and I think the Eagles are a good bet as a current 4 point underdog now.