In my fight against Prostate Cancer round 1 was surgery, round 2 was 35 radiation treatments, and now it appears that this cancer is up against the ropes! My last blood test revealed that My PSA level is less than .03, which is considered “undetectable”!

It’s not over yet, but we’re going into round 3, and I’m ahead on points. When the bell rings, I’ll be ready.