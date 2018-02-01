Ric Ocasek attends NY: Outside Movie Premiere Florence Foster Jenkins on August 09, 2016 in New York City, USA. (Photo by Jonas Gustavsson) ***

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: The Cars announced their breakup 30 years ago today (February 1st, 1988). Benjamin Orr and Ric Ocasek were in several bands together before founding The Cars, including one that released a major label album in 1973. What was the name of that band?

It’s a type of tree.

Part of the name includes what a tree produces for builders.

The other part of the name is what a cow produces.

scroll down for today’s answer

ANNIVERSARIES

2009-Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band play to their biggest-ever audience as the halftime entertainment at Super Bowl 43 in Tampa, Florida. With an estimated billion people watching worldwide and more than 70-thousand in the stadium, they pack four songs into the 12-minute slot: “10th Avenue Freeze Out,” “Born to Run,” “Working on a Dream” and “Glory Days.”

2004-Aerosmith headline the pre-game show at the Super Bowl in Houston. But their performance is overshadowed by Janet Jackson‘s “wardrobe malfunction” during the halftime show.

1992-Nirvana‘s Nevermind album reaches number-one in Billboard for the second time.

1988-The Cars announce their breakup.

1986-Dick James, the onetime singer who became The Beatles‘ British music publisher, put Elton John and Bernie Taupin together and first recorded Elton, dies in London at age 65.

1985-Glenn Frey of the Eagles makes his acting debut as a pilot on an episode of Miami Vice that is based on his song “Smuggler’s Blues.”

1977-Guitarist Eric Bell leaves Thin Lizzy.

1967-The Beatles record the title song for Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band at Abbey Road.

1964-The Beatles have their first number-one single in America. “I Want to Hold Your Hand” starts a string of 14 consecutive weeks in which The Fab Four top the Billboard singles chart. After seven weeks of “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” “She Loves You” is in for two weeks. “Can’t Buy Me Love” closes the run with five weeks atop the Hot 100.

1963-Neil Young‘s instrumental group, The Squires, which models itself after England’s Shadows, plays its first show at the Riverview Community Club in Winnipeg, Canada.

BIRTHDAYS

Mike Campbell – 68 years old

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist. Born 1950.

Richard Williams – 68 years old

Kansas guitarist. Born 1950.

TRIVIA ANSWER

Milkwood







