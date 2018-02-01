Feb 5, 2017; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Hideki Matsuyama reacts after missing his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

This golf course where they’ve held this PGA tournament every Super Bowl weekend for years, has always been known for it’s rowdiness and this happened not even during tournament play which is Thursday through Sunday. Nope, during the Wednesday pro-am where people pay tons of money to play in a scramble with the PGA pro’s who’ll be playing there this weekend.

The 17th hole at TPC Scottsdale is where fans heckle the golfers and they enjoy it because it’s an added sporting bonus for all to enjoy. But this has to have been a first.

Thanks to AZfamily.com (funny a family website) for the video and story which is **NSFW** so be mindful of that. You have a great day and happy Friday-Eve.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Shop 216
Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live