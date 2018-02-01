The Cars: “Just What I Needed”

ALBUM: The Cars

YEAR: 1978

WRITER: Ric Ocasek

The Cars announced their breakup on this day in 1988 (February 1).

LYRICS:

I don’t mind you coming here And wasting all my time Cause when you’re standing oh so near I kinda lose my mind It’s not the perfume that you wear It’s not the ribbons in your hair And I don’t mind you coming here And wasting all my time I don’t mind you hanging out And talking in your sleep It doesn’t matter where you’ve been As long as it was deep, Yeah You always knew to wear it well And, You look so fancy I can tell And I don’t mind you hanging out And talking in your sleep I guess you’re just what I needed (Just what I needed) I needed someone to feed I guess you’re just what I needed (Just what I needed) I needed someone to bleed I don’t mind you coming here And wasting all my time, time Cause when you’re standing oh so near I kinda lose my mind, Yeah It’s not the perfume that you wear It’s not the ribbons in your hair I don’t mind you coming here And wasting all my time I guess you’re just what I needed (Just what I needed) I needed someone to feed I guess you’re just what I needed (Just what I needed) I needed someone to bleed I guess you’re just what I needed (Just what I needed) I needed someone to feed I guess you’re just what I needed (Just what I needed) I needed someone to bleed Yeah Yeah, So bleed me You’re just what I needed You’re just what I needed You’re just what I needed Yeah yea-Yeahh