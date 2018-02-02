Photo Credit: JR Eaton/WNCX Cleveland

Today’s Question: Today is the 50th anniversary of Jethro Tull‘s first live show, which took place at the legendary Marquee Club in London. In the five decades since that show, Tull has had more than 20 official members, of which two were born in the U.S. Which instrument did both of them play?

One of them hailed from Minneapolis and was only a member of Tull for a year, from mid-1980 to mid-1981.

The other came from Mount Kisco, New York and, at 27 years, was the band’s third longest-running member behind Ian Anderson and Martin Barre .

and . The second American was also the fifth and final member of Tull to play this instrument, which was first handled in the group by Clive Bunker.

2007-Van Halen announces a tour with returning singer David Lee Roth and Eddie‘s son Wolfgang replacing Michael Anthony on bass.

2006-Bono joins President George W. Bush at the National Prayer Breakfast in Washington, DC. The U2 frontman uses the multi-faith, bi-partisan gathering to promote his One charity campaign.

2005-Good Vibrations, a musical built on hits of The Beach Boys, opens on Broadway, beginning a run that lasts only two-and-a-half months.

1992-Todd Rundgren and girlfriend Michele Gray have a son they name Rebop.

1981-REO Speedwagon‘s Hi-Infidelity, which will become the year’s top-selling album, is certified platinum. It ultimately spends 15 weeks atop the album charts.

1980-On the first anniversary of Sid Vicious‘s death, a thousand London punks march from Chelsea to Hyde Park. His mother, Ann Beverly, who was to have led the march, misses the fun because she’s in a hospital, having suffered a drug overdose the night before.

1979-Ex-Sex Pistols bassist Sid Vicious, under indictment for the murder of his girlfriend and out on bail for a subsequent fight with Patti Smith‘s brother in a New York rock club, dies of a heroin overdose.

1977-New York-based punk poet-journalist-singer Patti Smith signs with Arista Records.

1976-The Ramones enter Plaza Sound Studios in New York’s Radio City Music Hall to begin recording their debut album.

1969-Tommy James and the Shondells‘ “Crimson and Clover” hits number-one. (Joan Jett‘s version of the song reaches number-seven in 1982.)

1968-Genesis release their first single, “The Silent Sun,” in the UK.\

1968-Simon & Garfunkel record the single version of “Mrs. Robinson,” which differs from what’s heard in the movie The Graduate.

1968-Jethro Tull play their first show, at the Marquee Club in London.

Ross Valory – 69 years old

Journey bassist. Born 1949.

Graham Nash – 76 years old

The English-born singer-songwriter-guitarist-photographer and his boyhood pal Allan Clarke harmonized on such Hollies‘ hits as “Bus Stop,” “Stop Stop Stop” and “On a Carousel” in the ’60s. But when the group showed no interest in cutting his “Marrakesh Express,” Nash quit and teamed up with David Crosby and Stephen Stills as Crosby Stills and Nash. They became a foursome with the addition of Neil Young right before their legendary performance at Woodstock. Born 1942.

Drums





