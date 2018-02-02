2 December 2012 - Washington, D.C. - Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones (L-R) of the band Led Zeppelin attend the Kennedy Center Honors reception at the White House on December 2, 2012 in Washington, DC. The Kennedy Center Honors recognized seven individuals - Buddy Guy, Dustin Hoffman, David Letterman, Natalia Makarova, John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, and Robert Plant - for their lifetime contributions to American culture through the performing arts. Photo Credit: Brendan Hoffman/Pool/Sipa USA

Well, it’s not the tour that the fans wanted but at least Led Zeppelin is acknowledging their 50th anniversary with the release of the book “Led Zeppelin By Led Zeppelin”. It’s 368 pages of interviews and pictures, and is due in October.

A tour is out of the question, and they’ve milked the audio archives about as much as they can, so this is it for their big 5 0.