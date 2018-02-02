Simon & Garfunkel: “Mrs. Robinson”

ALBUM: Bookends

YEAR: 1968

WRITER: Paul Simon

Simon & Garfunkel recorded the single version of “Mrs. Robinson” on this day in 1968 (February 2).

LYRICS:

And here’s to you, Mrs. Robinson Jesus loves you more than you will know, wo wo wo God bless you please, Mrs. Robinson Heaven holds a place for those who pray, hey hey hey Hey hey hey We’d like to know a little bit about you for our files We’d like to help you learn to help yourself Look around you, all you see are sympathetic eyes Stroll around the grounds until you feel at home And here’s to you, Mrs. Robinson Jesus loves you more than you will know, wo wo wo God bless you please, Mrs. Robinson Heaven holds a place for those who pray, hey hey hey Hey hey hey Hide it in a hiding place where no one ever goes Put it in your pantry with your cupcakes It’s a little secret, just the Robinsons’ affair Most of all, you’ve got to hide it from the kids Coo coo ca-choo, Mrs. Robinson Jesus loves you more than you will know, wo wo wo God bless you please, Mrs. Robinson Heaven holds a place for those who pray, hey hey hey Hey hey hey Sitting on a sofa on a Sunday afternoon Going to the candidates’ debate Laugh about it, shout about it When you’ve got to choose Every way you look at it you lose Where have you gone, Joe DiMaggio? A nation turns its lonely eyes to you, wo wo wo What’s that you say, Mrs. Robinson ‘Joltin Joe’ has left and gone away, hey hey hey Hey hey hey