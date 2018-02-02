Filed Under:super bowl
; Recording artist Justin Timberlake answers questions during a press conference for the Super Bowl LII halftime show at Hilton Minneapolis. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

A little more than 5 billion dollars will be bet on the action of Super Bowl 52, the biggest gambling day of the year in the US. So to go along with your squares that you are playing at work or at a bar, HERE are the proposition bets that are so popular that do not involve just who’s gonna win from CBS Sports.com.

Personally I’m hoping the Eagles upset the Patriots, and that Justin Timberlake’s halftime performance is cleaner than that one he did with Janet Jackson for all concerned 😉

Have a great weekend and see you this coming Monday morning at 5:30 and thanks.

 

