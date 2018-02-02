Get a little warmth at The Great Big Home & Garden Show happening now through February 11th at the I-X Center.

This is the show you have to attend, it will get you motivated to do all the things you’ve been meaning to do to improve your living space. You will get so many amazing ideas. Here are some of my favorites that I think you should check out.

Definitely the outdoor patio gardens. They’re all named after songs. One of my favs was Steve Earle’s “Copperhead Road.”

Brothers Grimm Landscape and Design Co. Stop and see the Frank Sinatra Patio Garden.

Stop by Infinity and try the World’s Best Massage Chairs, I guarantee you won’t be able to leave it.

You’ll find Rito’s Italian Bakery, Deli and Catering at the entrance of the “Patio Gardens” and “U Got Mail display.”

John Deere…need I say more?

You have to vote or bid on my mailbox at the “U Got Mail Display.”

I picked these guys last year too, Weaver Barns LTD, Sheds, Barns, Garages, Cabins, Houses