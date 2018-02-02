A mock Jeopardy! set sits outside the studio where the show is taped. (Photo by Josh Noel/Chicago Tribune/MCT/Sipa USA)

I used to watch Jeopardy every night with my parents when I was a kid. Now that I’m an adult and a new homeowner, I still watch Jeopardy as much as I can. So last night when we were watching Jeopardy and I saw the “Talkin’ Football” continue to be ignored, I thought it was a little weird. So when that was the only category left and this happened…well then I understood.

But I’m still not sure which was funnier: these genius contestants not knowing a single thing about football, or Alex Trebek’s blatant disappointment. He’s not even trying to hide it.