ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform at halftime of Super Bowl 42.

2001-Eric Clapton kicks off a world tour in support of his Reptile album at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

1990-Del Shannon performs for the last time, at a Buddy Holly tribute show at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, backed by The Crickets. Six days later, back home in California, he takes his own life.

1969-Going against the wishes of Paul McCartney, his bandmates John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr hire American accountant Allen Klein as The Beatles‘ business manager.

1969-Ringo Starr begins 13 weeks of filming on the movie Candy, in which he plays a Mexican gardener.

1968-Paul McCartney (playing piano) and Ringo Starr record the basic tracks for “Lady Madonna” at Abbey Road. Although it’s often said that Paul cut the song solo, all four Beatles did contribute to the record.

1964-The Beatles visit the U-S Embassy in Paris to obtain work permits for their upcoming visit.

1959-Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and JP “The Big Bopper” Richardson all die in a plane crash near Clear Lake, Iowa. Waylon Jennings was due to be on the same chartered flight but gave up his seat.

BIRTHDAYS

Lee Crystal (Sackett) – Died in 2013

The onetime Joan Jett and the Blackhearts drummer died of complications from Multiple Sclerosis on November 5th, 2013 at 55. He was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2015. Born 1958.

Dave Davies – 71 years old

The Kinks‘ lead guitarist (and younger brother of frontman Ray) played on such hits as “You Really Got Me,” “All Day and All of the Night,” “Tired of Waiting for You,” “Lola” and “Come Dancing.” The English band entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. Even before The Kinks disbanded, he began recording and touring as a solo artist. Born 1947.