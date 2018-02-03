The Jojo Moyes chat at the Parma Library.Not a great seat but I'm not complaining!

I read. A lot. And I tend to read across genres, whatever I’m in the mood for. I read books, not my tablet or phone. I love the smell and feel of the book, turning a page, feeling the weight of it in my bag, and on my lap.

My first encounter with Jojo Moyes was One Plus One. People Magazine told me I’d like it (don’t laugh). Not exactly “chick lit” (and honestly whatever guy came up with the name needs to reconsider), but not Shakespeare either. Well-built characters with a unique story to tell in a unique voice to Moyes. A lovely escape with people that seem so real. I instantly was smitten.

I was also well aware about the subject matter and partial story line of her best-selling Me Before You (I’m also notorious for reading the last page of a book first!). I hesitated, but jumped in. I laughed and cried, and cried some more. And heaved. So draining, but so worth it. I was hoping to skip the Kleenex with the follow up After You, but I on page twenty-one I was a tad weepy. Another original Moyes that immediately sucks you in and you have a hard time putting down. And like all of her books, it left me a little sad because I didn’t want to say good bye to the characters.

Luckily we now have the third and (sniff) last installment of the story of Louisa Clarke, Still Me. Amazingly enough, Jojo Moyes was in Cleveland at the Parma branch of the Cuyahoga County Library on Friday night to read a bit from the book, as well as chat about her stories as well as answer questions and sign our books. I can honestly say I don’t think I have been this excited in a very long time!

She’s a rock star to me. Creating these captivating characters who you come to love like your own. And to be able to do it book after book, just stunning. Then to go on and write the screen play for the movie?! Magnificent. And doing this while raising three children with her husband out in rural England surrounded by animals. Swoon.

It was fantastic to see a sold out house (yes there was an admission fee that got you a book and proceeds went to the library system, so a win-win-win), listen to well-thought out questions, and then get to meet the author after getting to know her through her talk. Of course I had all sort of witty things I was going to mention to her so we’d hit it off instantly, and somehow become fast friends, and all live happily ever after. And of course I remember these witty quips this morning as I was getting ready for work. Just simply too thrilled to meet her in person and get to say thing you for these beautiful characters and stories. Definitely more Louisa than Mrs. Traynor or Agnes. And I’m fine with that!

Thank you Cuyahoga County Library for this magic night, and thank you Jojo Moyes for braving the “chilly” Cleveland night! What a treat!