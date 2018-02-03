Listen weekdays at the workforce winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm and 4:25pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Kid Rock’s American Rock N Roll Tour 2018 at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday, February 24th at 7:30pm.
Tickets are on sale now a the Q box office and theqarena.com.
It’s all from Live Nation and 98.5 WNCX.
Contest Date Range: February 5, 2018 9:00am – February 9, 2018 5:00pm
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Kid Rock Ticket Appt. Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays only from Monday, February 5th, 2018 through Friday, February 9th, 2018 at the winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm and 4:25pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 1985 will receive two (2) tickets to see Kid Rock at Quicken Loans Arena on Saturday, February 24, 2018 at 7:30pm ET courtesy of Live Nation. Approximate retail value is $179.00 per pair. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.