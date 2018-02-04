Guns n’ Roses: “Sweet Child o’ Mine”

ALBUM: Appetite for Destruction

YEAR: 1988

WRITERS: Axl Rose, Slash, Izzy Stradlin

On this day in 1989, Guns n’ Roses became the first act in 15 years (since Jim Croce) to have two albums in the Top 5 of Billboard‘s album chart: Appetite for Destruction and the mini-album G n’ R Lies.

LYRICS:

She’s got a smile that it seems to me Reminds me of childhood memories Where everything Was as fresh as the bright blue sky Now and then when I see her face She takes me away to that special place And if I stared too long I’d probably break down and cry Sweet child o’ mine Sweet love of mine She’s got eyes of the bluest skies As if they thought of rain I’d hate to look into those eyes And see an ounce of pain Her hair reminds me of a warm safe place Where as a child I’d hide And pray for the thunder and the rain To quietly pass me by