Rolling Stone magazine compiled a list of all Super Bowl halftime shows from what they feel is the worst show to the very best. The Black Eyed Peas finished last while U 2 topped the list. Check to see where your favorite act showed up on their list.

Wow, they must’ve really hated the Peas to rank them behind EVERY halftime show from 1967-1989 which they consider the “low budget” era of shows.