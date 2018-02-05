Dec 4, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Washington Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan against the Arizona Cardinals at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – When Sashi Brown was fired as executive vice president of football operations on Dec. 7, the criticism flowed from every direction.

The Browns can’t get out of their own way. The Browns still can’t stick with a plan. The Browns have no patience. Being winless wasn’t Brown’s fault.

Since then it’s pretty hard to argue with what the team has done with the personnel department.

They hired John Dorsey as the general manager 12 hours later and he has since kept young up and coming executive Andrew Berry, added a pair of highly respected executives Alonzo Highsmith and Eliot Wolf and now Dorsey has added another familiar face in Scot McCloughan as a consultant a league source confirmed to 92.3 The Fan Sunday.

ESPN’s Chris Mortenson was first to report the hire of McCloughan.

McCloughan, the former general manager of the San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins, as well as a senior personnel executive for the Seattle Seahawks, will serve as a consultant for the upcoming NFL Draft according to Mortenson.

He started work Saturday.

Like Highsmith and Wolf, McCloughlan also worked with Dorsey in Green Bay and he helped both the 49ers and Seahawks reach the Super Bowl in his time with those clubs.

McCloughan was fired in 2017 by Washington and his grievance against the club is still pending.

The Browns have 12 picks in the upcoming draft including 4 in the top 35 and 6 in the top 65.