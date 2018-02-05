Musician Duff McKagan attends the Fender Hollywood office grand opening in Hollywood, CA on September 22, 2016. (Photo by CraSH/imageSPACE) ***

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Guns n’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan celebrates his 54th birthday today. Before joining Guns n’ Roses, Duff played drums for two punk rock bands in Seattle. Can you name one of them?

Stumped? Here are some hints. Both of the bands’ names start with F.

One of them, named after a type of car body, was fronted by a musician who also played in the band Young Fresh Fellows.

The other might have been more politely called The Flatulence.

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-Pearl Jam release a remake of “Rock Around the Clock” called “Rock Around Barack” through their website. Guitarist Stone Gossard handles vocals in place of Eddie Vedder.

2007-Crosby, Stills & Nash postpone a tour of Australia and New Zealand because of unspecified “medical issues” David Crosby is facing. It is rescheduled for December

2007-The Beatles‘ Apple Corps Limited and Apple Computer enter into an agreement over the use of the name “Apple” and apple logos. The computer giant will now own all of the trademarks related to “Apple” and will license certain trademarks back to Apple Corps. Also, the ongoing trademark lawsuit between the companies will end, with each party bearing its own legal costs and Apple Computer will continue using its name and logos on I-Tunes.

2006-The Rolling Stones provide the halftime entertainment at Super Bowl 40 in Detroit, playing “Start Me Up,” “Rough Justice” and “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction.”

1997-Led Zeppelin‘s The Song Remains the Same album goes quadruple-platinum.

1975-Queen begin their second U-S tour — their first as headliners — at the Agora in Columbus, Ohio.

1973-Elton John gets a gold record for “Crocodile Rock.”

1969-Goodbye, the last Cream album to contain studio recordings, is released.

1967-After The News of the World newspaper accuses Mick Jagger of public drug use in an article called “Pop Stars and Drugs: Facts That Will Shock You,” the singer announces plans to sue the British tabloid. It later surfaces that the reporter mistook Brian Jones for his bandmate.

BIRTHDAYS

Duff McKagan – 54 years old

The bassist (whose first name is actually Michael) started out in Seattle punk bands (The Fartz) before finding fame in Guns n’ Roses, Velvet Revolver, Neurotic Outsiders and Duff McKagan’s Loaded. He is also a writer and runs a wealth management business for musicians. Born 1964.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Fastbacks OR The Fartz







