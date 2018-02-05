Filed Under:Michael Stanley, plain delear
Michael Stanley made his return to the airwaves of WNCX January 24th after undergoing quadruple bypass surgery in early December. Fans were also happy to hear that the previously postponed Hard Rock Rocksino Shows for December have been rescheduled for March 17th and 25th. You can get more info and tickets here.

Michael recently talked with Chuck Yarborough of The Plain Dealer for a great interview discussing his big health scares, music and more! Read the full interview on Cleveland.com here.

