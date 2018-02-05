Kevin Hart during red carpet arrivals for the NFL Honors show at Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium at the University of Minnesota. Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

And I know some are calling this a huge embarrassment for Kevin Hart but hey, when the Browns, okay if the Browns ever win a Super Bowl I don’t know if Drew Carey would be as hammered as Kevin Hart was but I certainly wouldn’t blame him if he let an F-bomb fly after those futile years of being a Cleveland Browns fan.

Thanks to SBNation.com, HERE is Kevin Hart taking over the set of NFL Network’s post Super Bowl game coverage. And at least we gotta great game to go along with Pink’s National Anthem, Justin Timberlake’s halftime show, plus the commercials were also pretty good too.

