US singer Paul Simon performs during his concert at the Sports Palace in Madrid, Spain, on 18 November 2016. Paul Simon returns to Spain 25 years after his last concert in the country. (Photo by Mariscal/EFE/Sipa USA)

Paul Simon has officially announced that the Homeward Bound tour will be his last. The Grammy-winning artist will be on tour May 16th – June 20th, but has stated that any future performance dates after his last tour will have proceeds donated to “philanthropic organizations.”

Simon is among the handful of artists to announce farewell tours. Unfortunately, it appears that he will not be coming to Cleveland on this last tour. Below is his official statement regarding his farewell tour and his decision to end performances.