Queen: “Seven Seas Of Rhye”

ALBUM: Queen

YEAR: 1974

WRITER: Freddie Mercury

Queen began their second US tour — their first as headliners — at the Agora in Columbus, Ohio on this day in 1975.

LYRICS:

Fear me you lords and lady preachers I descend upon your earth from the skies I command your very souls you unbelievers Bring before me what is mine The seven seas of rhye Can you hear me you peers and privvy counsellors I stand before you naked to the eyes I will destroy any man who dares abuse my trust I swear that you’ll be mine The seven seas of rhye Sister – I live and lie for you Mister – do and I’ll die You are mine I possess you I belong to you forever Storm the master-marathon I’ll fly through By flash and thunder-fire I’ll survive Then I’ll defy the laws of nature and come out alive Then I’ll get you Be gone with you – you shod and shady senators Give out the good, leave out the bad evil cries I challenge the mighty titan and his troubadours And with a smile I’ll take you to the seven seas of rhye

