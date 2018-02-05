Listen to Paula Balish weekday evenings for your chance to win a family four pack of passes to Discover The Dinosaurs Time Trek January 17th through the 19th at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland.

Buy tickets for Discover the Dinosaurs: Time Trek in Cleveland and don’t miss your chance to visit Time Trek Laboratories and travel to pre-history for a roaring, stomping, roam-through experience unlike any other! Cuddle with a baby dino, test your knowledge in our live-action, family game show, have a close-up encounter with a life-size, roving dino skeleton, step into the world of dragon lore, and more.

Hours:

Saturday, 2/17: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Sunday, 2/18: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

Monday, 2/19: 9:00 AM – 7:00 PM

It’s all from Discover The Dinosaurs and 98.5 WNCX.