Listen to Slats weekday mornings at 7:30am for your chance to win a pair of pavilion tickets to see Roger Daltrey perform The Who’s Tommy with the Cleveland Orchestra Sunday, July 8th at Blossom Music Center. Tickets are on sale now at clevelandorchestra.com.

It’s all from The Cleveland Orchestra and 98.5 WNCX.

Contest Date Range: February 5, 2018 7:00am – February 9, 2018 8:00am
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Tommy/Roger Daltrey – Cleveland Orchestra Ticket Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays, from Monday, February 5th, 2018 through Friday, February 9th, 2018 between 7:00am and 8:00am ET  for the cue to call. The designated caller at 216-578- 1985 who correctly selects the true headline out of the three (3) provided will receive two (2) tickets to see Tommy performed by the Cleveland Orchestra at Blossom Music Center, Sunday, July 8, 2018 at 8:00pm ET courtesy of the Cleveland Orchestra. Approximate retail value is $120.00 per pair.  Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

