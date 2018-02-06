Billy Idol: “Dancing With Myself”

ALBUM: Don’t Stop, Vital Idol

YEAR: 1982

WRITERS: Billy Idol, Tony James

Billy Idol broke several bones in a serious motorcycle accident after finishing an album called Charmed Life on this day in 1990. As a result, he was forced to bow out of a role in Oliver Stone‘s Doors movie.

LYRICS:

On the floor of Tokyo Or down in London town to go, go With the record selection And the mirror’s reflection I’m dancing with myself When there’s no-one else in sight In the crowded lonely night Well I wait so long For my love vibration And I’m dancing with myself Oh dancing with myself Oh dancing with myself Well there’s nothing to lose And there’s nothing to prove I’ll be dancing with myself If I looked all over the world And there’s every type of girl But your empty eyes Seem to pass me by Leave me dancing with myself So let’s sink another drink ‘Cause it’ll give me time to think If I had the chance I’d ask the world to dance And I’ll be dancing with myself Oh dancing with myself Oh dancing with myself Well there’s nothing to lose And there’s nothing to prove I’ll be dancing with myself If I looked all over the world And there’s every type of girl But your empty eyes Seem to pass me by Leave me dancing with myself So let’s sink another drink ‘Cause it’ll give me time to think If I had the chance I’d ask the world to dance And I’ll be dancing with myself Oh dancing with myself Oh dancing with myself If I had the chance I’d ask the world to dance If I had the chance I’d ask the world to dance If I had the chance I’d ask the world to dance [Scat] Dancing with myself Dancing with myself Dancing with myself Dancing with myself If I looked all over the world And there’s every type of girl But your empty eyes Seem to pass me by Leave me dancing with myself So let’s sink another drink ‘Cause it’ll give me time to think If I had the chance I’d ask the world to dance And I’ll be dancing with myself Oh dancing with myself Oh dancing with myself If I had the chance I’d ask the world to dance If I had the chance I’d ask the world to dance If I had the chance I’d ask the world to dance