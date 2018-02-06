Stumped? Here are a few hints.
- It wasn’t Coke or Pepsi.
- It was created in Waco, Texas in 1885.
- Their jingle in the ’70s was sung by actor David Naughton. Today the ads for their diet version feature an American Idol runner-up.
TRIVIA
Today’s Question: Today (February 6th) is the 56th birthday of Guns n’ Roses singer Axl Rose. Which soda brand did Axl sue a few years ago for promising everyone a free drink when Chinese Democracy was released?
Stumped? Here are a few hints.
ANNIVERSARIES
2015-AC/DC taps Chris Slade, the band’s drummer from 1989 to 1994, to replace Phil Rudd on tour because his legal troubles prevent him from traveling
2015-Bob Dylan gives a 35-minute speech at the conclusion of the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring him in Los Angeles. Beck, Alanis Morissette, Los Lobos, Jackson Browne, Jack White, Norah Jones, CSN, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young all perform Dylan songs.
2011-Irish guitarist Gary Moore, an off-and-on member of Thin Lizzy, suffers a heart attack at 58 and dies on vacation at a resort in Spain.
2007-Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne announce that tickets to this summer’s Ozzfest will be free.
2006-James Taylor is honored as MusiCares Person of the Year in Los Angeles. Among those paying tribute to him are former MusiCares recipients David Crosby, Paul Simon, and Sting, as well as Bruce Springsteen, Jackson Browne, Carole King, Dr. John, Randy Newman and Bonnie Raitt.
2005-Paul McCartney provides the halftime entertainment at the Super Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, turning in a four-song, 12-minute set that includes three Beatles tunes — “Drive My Car,” “Get Back” and “Hey Jude” — plus his Wings classic “Live and Let Die.” During an appearance on the FOX pre-game show, McCartney announces his 2005 Us tour. John Fogerty takes part in the pre-game show.
1998-Beach Boys singer-guitarist Carl Wilson dies of complications from lung cancer at age 51.
1990-Billy Idol breaks several bones in a serious motorcycle accident after finishing an album called Charmed Life. As a result, he’s forced to bow out of a role in Oliver Stone‘s Doors movie.
1990-February 6th, Bob Marley‘s birthday, is proclaimed a national holiday in Jamaica.
1987-Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young regroup for a pair of Greenpeace benefit concerts at the Arlington Theater in Santa Barbara, California. It’s their first appearance together since Live Aid in 1985.
1981-Yoko Ono releases “Walking on Thin Ice — for John.” Lennon was mixing the song right before his death.
1981-George Harrison is joined by Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr as he starts recording “All These Years Ago.”
1980-Cheap Trick get a platinum album for Dream Police, which reached number-six on the Billboard album chart.
1958-George Harrison plays his first show with The Quarrymen at Wilson Hall in Liverpool.
BIRTHDAYS
W. Axl Rose (William Bailey) – 56 years old
Guns n’ Roses singer. Born 1962.
Simon Phillips – 61 years old
Toto‘s drummer since the death of Jeff Porcaro in 1992 has also toured with The Who, played on Pete Townshend‘s solo albums and tours and backed Jeff Beck and Jack Bruce. Born 1957.
Richie Hayward – Died in 2010
The longtime drummer of Little Feat, who had previously played in The Fraternity of Man and The Factory, died of liver cancer August 12th, 2010 at 64. He was also a prolific session musician, performing on records by Eric Clapton, Bob Dylan, Bob Seger, Robert Plant and many others. Born 1946.
Bob Marley – Died in 1981
With his group The Wailers, the Jamaican singer and guitarist was reggae’s leading pioneer, a strong political voice and a global superstar. After surviving an assassination attempt, he died of cancer on May 11th, 1981. Born 1945.
TRIVIA ANSWER
Dr. Pepper