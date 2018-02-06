Axl Rose performs at BB&T Center. Credit: Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

TRIVIA

Today’s Question: Today (February 6th) is the 56th birthday of Guns n’ Roses singer Axl Rose. Which soda brand did Axl sue a few years ago for promising everyone a free drink when Chinese Democracy was released?

Stumped? Here are a few hints. It wasn’t Coke or Pepsi.

It was created in Waco, Texas in 1885.

Their jingle in the ’70s was sung by actor David Naughton. Today the ads for their diet version feature an American Idol runner-up.

ANNIVERSARIES

2015-AC/DC taps Chris Slade, the band’s drummer from 1989 to 1994, to replace Phil Rudd on tour because his legal troubles prevent him from traveling

2015-Bob Dylan gives a 35-minute speech at the conclusion of the MusiCares Person of the Year event honoring him in Los Angeles. Beck, Alanis Morissette, Los Lobos, Jackson Browne, Jack White, Norah Jones, CSN, Bonnie Raitt, Sheryl Crow, Bruce Springsteen and Neil Young all perform Dylan songs.

2011-Irish guitarist Gary Moore, an off-and-on member of Thin Lizzy, suffers a heart attack at 58 and dies on vacation at a resort in Spain.

2007-Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne announce that tickets to this summer’s Ozzfest will be free.

2006-James Taylor is honored as MusiCares Person of the Year in Los Angeles. Among those paying tribute to him are former MusiCares recipients David Crosby, Paul Simon, and Sting, as well as Bruce Springsteen, Jackson Browne, Carole King, Dr. John, Randy Newman and Bonnie Raitt.