CLEVELAND (92.3 The Fan) – For weeks we’ve known that the Browns would be sitting pretty come draft time with 4 of the top 35 selections.

Following Philadelphia’s 41-33 victory over New England in Super Bowl LII, the position of the second-round choice the Browns received from the Eagles as part of the Carson Wentz trade is now set at No. 64.

By virtue of their 0-16 season, the Browns own the top slot in each round for the second consecutive year.

Cleveland will pick twice in the first round, 3 times in the second, once in the third, twice in the fourth and fifth rounds and once in rounds 6 and 7.

Here is where all 12 of the Browns’ picks in the 2018 NFL Draft fall:

Round 1: No. 1, No. 4 (from Houston)

Round 2: No. 33, No. 35 (from Houston), No. 64 (from Philadelphia)

Round 3: No. 64

Round 4: First and 23rd pick (from Carolina) in the round

Round 5: First and 22nd pick (from Kansas City) in the round

Round 6: First pick in the round

Round 7: First pick in the round

The actual overall slots for picks in rounds 4-7 will be determined after the league awards compensatory picks in the coming weeks.