Well I guess we’ve been due for this for awhile, a stock market correction and boy what a correction we had yesterday on the New York Stock Exchange. At one point, the Dow was down 1600 points, a late afternoon buying spree brought that number up but still in negative territory, the Dow finished down 1175. It doesn’t look much rosier or bullish as after the Asian markets finished down today, the European markets aren’t much better. Our market is set to open (right now it’s about a half hour before the opening bell) roughly 300-320 points down.

So have we hit bottom or are there still a couple of down elevators to go? Bob Pisani from CNBC has what to look for HERE.

Have a great day and let’s hope this downward thing ends this week.

