The Los Angeles Premiere Of Flipped Held At The Arclight Theater In Hollywood, 07-26-2010

John Mahoney, most famous for playing Frasier’s dad, passed away while in hospice care, he was 77. He didn’t become an actor until later in life. He was a school teacher and an editor of a medical magazine before becoming an actor.

