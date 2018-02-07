(left-right) Ringo Starr, John Lennon, Paul McCartney and George Harrison of The Beatles holding their MBEs. Ringo Starr, has been awarded a Knighthood for services to music in the New Year Honours list. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-The Police win the Major Tour of the Year award at the Pollstar Concert Industry Awards at the Nokia Theater in Los Angeles. They were up against Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, Van Halen, Stevie Wonder, Justin Timberlake and Hannah Montana.

2008-The Rolling Stones attend the premiere of their Martin Scorsese-directed Shine a Light concert film at Germany’s Berlin Film Festival.

2004-Sting is honored in Los Angeles as the MusiCares Person of the Year.

1993-Neil Young tapes (actually, retapes) MTV Unplugged at Universal Studios in LA. Young had taped the show the previous December in New York, but wasn’t happy with his performance. This one actually airs.

1983-Led Zeppelin‘s Coda album gets gold and platinum sales awards.

1980-In Los Angeles, Pink Floyd play their first concert to feature The Wall.

1979-At LA’s Record Plant, Stephen Stills becomes the first rock performer to record on digital equipment, although the session is never released. Ry Cooder, who later becomes the first rocker to release a digitally recorded record, claims the process ruined his album.

1966-America’s first serious rock music magazine, Paul Williams‘ Crawdaddy, is published for the first time.

1964-The Beatles arrive in America for the first time. Thousands of Beatlemaniacs greet them at New York’s Kennedy Airport.

BIRTHDAYS

David Bryan (Rashbaum) – 56 years old

Bon Jovi keyboardist. Born 1962.

Mark St. John – Died in 2007

The guitarist was briefly in KISS (in 1984), but developed a form of arthritis that left him unable to perform live — he only did two shows with them. He died of a cerebral hemorrhage on April 5th, 2007 at 51. Born 1956.

Joe English – 69 years old

The American drummer played in Wings before leaving music for the ministry. Born 1949.









