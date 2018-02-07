Remember last month when the Powerball jackpot was at almost 600 million? One person did what you’re supposed to do, immediately sign the back of the winning ticket. And in New Hampshire evidently that is the wrong thing to do. See New Hampshire is not one of the 6 states (Ohio however is one of them) New Hampshire is one of those states where you cannot remain anonymous with your lottery winnings. The only way you can remain anonymous is if you sign the back of the ticket in the name of a trust, and you know what that means? That this Jane Doe is the sole owner of this winning Powerball ticket worth 566 million.

So now this woman there is suing to remain anonymous and WMUR-TV in Manchester, New Hampshire has the story HERE.

A by the way warning, you know that Queen of Hearts drawing tonight at Grayton Road Tavern here by Hopkins airport where someone might win a million dollars, notta chance of you staying anonymous if you hit that. Because your name and phone number is on the back of the ticket as signed by you.

You have a great day and travel safe in the snow.