Filed Under:meatloaf
11/2/2016 - Meat Loaf pictured with the Q Hero award at the Q Awards, at the Roundhouse in Camden, London. Picture date: Tuesday November 2, 2016. Photo credit should read: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment. (Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Severe back pain has turned Meatloaf’s life into a living hell. He can’t  walk far, bend over or do anything physical. He’s had three back surgeries already and has fought off having a fourth, but he has no choice. He has now consented the surgery #4 in an effort to get his life back.

Full tweet HERE

The video of him after losing 85 pounds speaks to just how much his life has been affected by a bad back.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Shop 216
Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live