The Beatles: “I Saw Her Standing There”

ALBUM: Meet The Beatles!

YEAR: 1963

WRITERS: Paul McCartney, John Lennon

The Beatles arrived in America for the first time on this day in 1964 (February 7). Thousands of Beatlemaniacs were there to greet them at New York’s Kennedy Airport.

LYRICS:

Well, she was just seventeen You know what I mean And the way she looked was way beyond compare So how could I dance with another (Ooh) When I saw her standing there Well she looked at me, and I, I could see That before too long I’d fall in love with her She wouldn’t dance with another (Whooh) When I saw her standing there Well, my heart went “boom” When I crossed that room And I held her hand in mine Whoah, we danced through the night And we held each other tight And before too long I fell in love with her Now I’ll never dance with another (Whooh) When I saw her standing there Well, my heart went “boom” When I crossed that room And I held her hand in mine Whoah, we danced through the night And we held each other tight And before too long I fell in love with her Now I’ll never dance with another (Whooh) Since I saw her standing there Oh since I saw her standing there Oh since I saw her standing there