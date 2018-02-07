Listen to Paula Balish weekday evenings for your chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to see Poison & Cheap Trick at Blossom Music Center Tuesday, June 12th at 7:00pm. Tickets on sale Friday, February 9th at 10:00am.

Contest Date Range: February 7, 2018 7:00pm – February 9, 2018 11:59pm
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Poison/Cheap Trick Ticket Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays only from Wednesday, February 7th, 2018 through Friday, February 9th, 2018 between 7:00pm and 11:59pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 1985 will receive two (2) lawn tickets to see Poison/Cheap Trick at Blossom Music Center, Tuesday, June 12th, 2018 at 7:00pm ET courtesy of Live Nation. Approximate retail value is $90.00 per pair.   Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.5 WNCX

Shop 216
Albums Turning 40 In 2018
Get The New Radio.Com App

Listen Live