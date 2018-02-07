Listen to Paula Balish weekday evenings for your chance to win a pair of lawn tickets to see Poison & Cheap Trick at Blossom Music Center Tuesday, June 12th at 7:00pm. Tickets on sale Friday, February 9th at 10:00am.

Contest Date Range: February 7, 2018 7:00pm – February 9, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules:

For the On-Air: Poison/Cheap Trick Ticket Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays only from Wednesday, February 7th, 2018 through Friday, February 9th, 2018 between 7:00pm and 11:59pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 1985 will receive two (2) lawn tickets to see Poison/Cheap Trick at Blossom Music Center, Tuesday, June 12th, 2018 at 7:00pm ET courtesy of Live Nation. Approximate retail value is $90.00 per pair. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.