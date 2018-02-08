Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, Mick Mars, Motley Crue. Motley Crue Final Tour Announcement Press Conference held at The Roosevelt Hotel. Photo Credit: Byron Purvis/AdMedia/Sipa USA

Today’s Question: Former Motley Crue singer Vince Neil celebrates his 57th birthday today (February 8th). Neil had a small role in what 1990 film?

Stumped? Here are a few hints. It tied for the Golden Raspberry Award for Worst Picture of 1990 with Bo Derek ‘s Ghosts Can’t Do It .



It stars Andrew Dice Clay as a “rock n’ roll detective.”

2013-Bruce Springsteen is honored as MusiCares Person of the Year.

2009-Robert Plant has his biggest post-Led Zeppelin success at the Grammys, as his collaboration with Alison Krauss, Raising Sand, wins five awards, including Album of the Year, Record of the Year (for “Please Read the Letter,” a song Plant wrote with Jimmy Page) and Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals. The night doubles the number of Grammy statues Plant has from a 40-year career.

2009-At the 51st annual Grammy Awards, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss win five awards, including Album of the Year, for their collaboration, Raising Sand. Lil Wayne wins for four of his eight nominations. Adele is named Best New Artist.

2006-U2 are the big rock story at the Grammys for the second straight year, following up their three 2005 awards with five more: Album of the Year (for How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb), Song of the Year (for “Sometimes You Can’t Make It on Your Own”), Best Rock Album, Best Rock Performance by a Group and Best Rock Song. U2 performs “Vertigo” and is joined on “One” by Mary J. Blige. Bruce Springsteen wins Best Rock Vocal Performance for “Devils and Dust,” which he plays during the show. Paul McCartney does his first-ever Grammy performance, a two-song set of “Fine Line” and “Helter Skelter.” He also joins Linkin Park and rapper Jay-Z on a mash-up of “Yesterday.” Green Day‘s “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” wins Record of the Year.

2005-Doobie Brothers drummer Keith Knudsen dies in a hospital near his home in Northern California after a month-long bout with pneumonia. He was 56.

2004-Warren Zevon is among the big winners at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. He wins Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Bruce Springsteen on “Disorder in the House,” and The Wind wins Best Contemporary Folk Album. The Beatles receive the President’s Award to mark the 40th anniversary of their performance on The Ed Sullivan Show. George Harrison‘s widow Olivia and John Lennon‘s widow Yoko Ono are on hand to accept the award, while Ringo Starr and Paul McCartney appear via videotape from London to accept theirs. Zevon’s friends and family pay tribute to the late singer-songwriter by singing along with the Grammy-nominated track “Keep Me in Your Heart” while a video montage is shown. Those singing include Zevon’s children Jordan and Ariel, Timothy B. Schmit of The Eagles and Jackson Browne.

1990-Del Shannon (“Runaway,” “Hats off to Larry”) dies of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at age 50. There had been rumors of him joining The Traveling Wilburys as a replacement for the late Roy Orbison.

1984-Guitarist Phil Campbell joins Motorhead.

1980-David and Angie Bowie divorce in London after almost 10 years of marriage. He is awarded custody of their nine-year old son, Zowie.

1971-Eat the Document, a Bob Dylan documentary shot mostly on his 1966 UK tour (Don’t Look Back chronicled the previous year’s English visit), is shown for the first time at New York’s Academy of Music

1971-London’s Royal Albert Hall bans a scheduled series of concerts by Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention because they judge certain lyrics from 200 Motels, the album he’s scheduled to perform with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, to be obscene.

1969-Eric Clapton, Ginger Baker and Stevie Winwood announce they are forming a new band and looking for a fourth member. When ex-Family bassist and violinist Rick Grech joins them, Blind Faith is born.

1967-The Beatles start recording “Good Morning, Good Morning.” John Lennon later admits the song was inspired by the British commercial for Kelloggs Corn Flakes.

1964-The Rolling Stones headline the British All Star ’64 tour, with fellow U-K rockers The Swinging Blue Jeans and John Leyton. Running through March 7th, it begins with a show at the Regal Theater in London. The Stones set includes Rufus Thomas‘s “Walkin’ the Dog,” Lennon-McCartney‘s “I Wanna Be Your Man,” Bo Diddley‘s “Road Runner” and a pair of Chuck Berry tunes, “Roll Over Beethoven” and “Bye Bye Johnny.”

Vince Neil (Wharton) – 57 years old

Solo/Motley Crue singer; owns a tequila brand, a vineyard and a tattoo parlor; has done reality television. Born 1961.

The Adventures of Ford Fairlane







