I bet there were people from at least 3 states, including Canada, bet Russia too since Grayton Road Tavern is located close to Hopkins airport but nyet, there was no winner in last night’s Queen of Hearts so we live to play again. Now only 9 cards remain and I’ll be in again for $20. Can you imagine what this thing is gonna be next Wednesday since nobody hit for 1.2 million? It’s gonna be 1 point something north of that’s for sure.

Thanks to WKYC Channel 3 HERE in Cleveland with the where, what and how do we…have to now go to a tax attorney 😉 Have a great day and happy Friday-Eve too.

http://www.wkyc.com/article/news/local/cleveland/no-winner-selected-in-queen-of-hearts-jackpot-exceeding-1-million-at-grayton-road-tavern/95-515630627