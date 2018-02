Expanded reissues of The Cars’ “Shake It Up” and “Heartbeat City” are scheduled to drop in advance of their induction into the Rock n Roll Hall Of Fame and Museum. they’ll be available as a CD, double LP, or digital download.

The title track of “Shake It Up” was their first top 10 single, and “Drive”, (with vocals from Ben Orr of Parma), off “Heartbeat City” was their most successful single.