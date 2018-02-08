Filed Under:The Daily Cut, the georgia satellites

The Georgia Satellites: “Keep Your Hands To Yourself”

ALBUM: Georgia Satellites

YEAR: 1986

WRITER: Dan Baird

LYRICS:

I got a little change in my pocket going ching-a-ling-a-ling Wanna call you on the telephone, baby, give you a ring But each time we talk, I get the same old thing Always, “No huggee, no kissee until I get a wedding ring” My honey, my baby, don’t put my love upon no shelf She said, “Don’t hand me no lines and keep your hands to yourself” Ooh, baby, baby, baby, why you gonna treat me this way? You know I’m still your loverboy, I still feel the same way That’s when she told me a story ’bout free milk and a cow And said, “No huggee, no kissee until I get a wedding vow” My honey, my baby, don’t put my love upon no shelf She said, “Don’t hand me no lines and keep your hands to yourself” You see, I wanted her real bad and I was about to give in That’s when she started talking about true love, started talking about sin I said, “Honey, I’ll live with you for the rest of my life” She said, “No huggee, no kissee until you make me a wife” My honey, my baby, don’t put my love upon no shelf She said, “Don’t hand me no lines and keep your hands to yourself”

