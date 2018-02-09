TRIVIA

Today’s Question:

Ten years ago today (February 9th, 2008), The Band received a Lifetime Achievement Award at a pre-Grammy Awards event in Los Angeles. Who was the only member of The Band not born in Canada?

He was the only Band member not to accompany Bob Dylan on his 1966 World Tour.

In addition to his main instrument in The Band, he also played mandolin on such songs as "Rag Mama Rag" and "When I Paint My Masterpiece."

He was born in Elaine, Arkansas and grew up nearby in a place called Turkey Scratch.

ANNIVERSARIES

2008-The Band receives a Lifetime Achievement Award at a pre-Grammy Awards event in Los Angeles.



2007-Don Henley is honored as the 2007 MusiCares Person of the Year in Los Angeles. An all-star concert in his honor features his Eagles bandmate Timothy B. Schmit, Bruce Hornsby, Michael McDonald and others

1986-Pete Townshend and Chrissie Hynde play a London fundraiser for victims of a Colombian volcano.

1972-Paul McCartney’s new group, Wings, makes a surprise appearance at Nottingham University, beginning a series of unannounced dates around the UK.

1967-The Beatles record “Fixing a Hole” for Sgt. Pepper. Take two is used.

1964-The Beatles make their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, and draw what is, up to then, the largest audience in the history of American television.

1961-The Beatles play Liverpool’s Cavern Club under that name for the first time

TRIVIA ANSWER

Levon Helm







