TRIVIA
Today’s Question:
Ten years ago today (February 9th, 2008), The Band received a Lifetime Achievement Award at a pre-Grammy Awards event in Los Angeles. Who was the only member of The Band not born in Canada?
- He was the only Band member not to accompany Bob Dylan on his 1966 World Tour.
- In addition to his main instrument in The Band, he also played mandolin on such songs as “Rag Mama Rag” and “When I Paint My Masterpiece.”
- He was born in Elaine, Arkansas and grew up nearby in a place called Turkey Scratch.
ANNIVERSARIES
2008-The Band receives a Lifetime Achievement Award at a pre-Grammy Awards event in Los Angeles.
2007-Don Henley is honored as the 2007 MusiCares Person of the Year in Los Angeles. An all-star concert in his honor features his Eagles bandmate Timothy B. Schmit, Bruce Hornsby, Michael McDonald and others
1986-Pete Townshend and Chrissie Hynde play a London fundraiser for victims of a Colombian volcano.
1972-Paul McCartney’s new group, Wings, makes a surprise appearance at Nottingham University, beginning a series of unannounced dates around the UK.
1967-The Beatles record “Fixing a Hole” for Sgt. Pepper. Take two is used.
1964-The Beatles make their first appearance on The Ed Sullivan Show, and draw what is, up to then, the largest audience in the history of American television.
1961-The Beatles play Liverpool’s Cavern Club under that name for the first time
TRIVIA ANSWER
Levon Helm