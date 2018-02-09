Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes performs during the Rothbury music festival in Rothbury, Michigan, Saturday, July 4, 2009. (Photo by Romain Blanquart/Detroit Free Press/MCT/Sipa USA)

There is an extreme flavor of bitterness that only exists when brothers do battle. Rich & Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes make Cain and Abel look like BFF’s. Rich takes every shot he can in a recent interview in Rolling Stone.

Full interview HERE

After spewing 5 gallons of vitriol at Chris, Rich says that he loves him and wishes him well. He disguises his warm feelings very well.