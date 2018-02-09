The Animals: “It’s My Life”

YEAR: 1965

WRITERS: Roger Atkins, Carl D’Errico

LYRICS:

It’s a hard world to get a break in All the good things have been taken But girl there are ways To make certain things pay Though I’m dressed in these rags I’ll wear sable Someday Hear what I say I’m gonna ride the serpent No more time spent Sweatin’ rent Hear my command I’m breakin’ loose It ain’t no use Holdin’ me down Stick around But baby, baby Remember, remember It’s my life and I’ll do what I want It’s my mind and I’ll think what I want Show me I’m wrong, hurt me sometime Some day, I’ll treat you real fineThere’ll be women and their fortunes Who just want to mother orphans Are you gonna cry When I’m squeezing them dry? Taking all I can get No regrets When I Openly lie And live on their money Believe me honey That money Can you believe? I ain’t no Saint No complaints So girl throw out Any doubt And baby, baby Remember, remember It’s my life and I’ll do what I want It’s my mind and I’ll think what I want Show me I’m wrong, hurt me sometime But some day, I’ll treat you real fine