Photo Credit: JR Eaton/WNCX Radio Cleveland

ANNIVERSARIES

2012-Paul McCartney is honored as MusiCares Person of the Year.

2008-Bruce Springsteen wins a pair of trophies at the 50th annual Grammy Awards: Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for “Radio Nowhere”and Best Rock Instrumental for “Once Upon a Time in the West.” Levon Helm wins Best Traditional Folk Album for Dirt Farmer. Herbie Hancock‘s Joni Mitchell tribute, River: The Joni Letters, is the surprise Album of the Year winner.

2007-The Doors, The Grateful Dead, Joan Baez and Booker T and the M-G’s are honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards by the Recording Academy in Los Angeles.

2006-Neil Young: Heart of Gold opens in theaters.

1985-52 Canadian artists, including Neil Young, Bryan Adams, Joni Mitchell and Gordon Lightfoot, begin a two-day recording session for “Tears Are Not Enough.” Proceeds benefit Ethiopian famine victims.

1972-David Bowie plays his first show as “Ziggy Stardust” with the Spiders From Mars at the Toby Jug Pub in Tolworth, England. It’s also the last pub show he’ll ever play.

1970-ZZ Top play their first show, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Beaumont, Texas.

1968-In the wake of Brian Epstein’s death, The Beatles announce the formation of Apple Corps, a company that will handle all their business affairs, including their new Apple Records label.

1964-Bob Dylan‘s third album, The Times They Are a-Changin’, is released.

1964-The Beatles are presented with gold discs for “I Want to Hold Your Hand” and Meet The Beatles.

BIRTHDAYS

Cliff Burton – Died in 1986

The Metallica bassist died in Sweden September 27th, 1986, when the band’s tour bus ran off a road and flipped over. He was 24. Born 1962.

Nigel Olsson – 69 years old

He was Elton John‘s drummer from “Your Song” through 1975’s Captain Fantastic album. He hit the Top 20 in 1979 on his own with “Dancing Shoes.” He reunited with Elton for his fall 2000 Madison Square Garden concert (and live album), rejoined the band in 2001 and has toured with him ever since. Born 1949.