Listen weekdays at the workforce winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm and 4:25pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ann Wilson of Heart at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Saturday, April 7th at 8:00pm. Performing the hits from Heart and her solo recordings and influences.
Tickets are on sale now at the Rocksino box office and ticketmaster.com.
21 & older only!
It’s all from Live Nation and 98.5 WNCX.
Contest Date Range: February 12, 2018 9:00am – February 16, 2018 5:00pm
Contest Rules:
For the On-Air: Ann Wilson Ticket Appt. Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays only from Monday, February 12th, 2018 through Friday, February 16th, 2018 at the winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm and 4:25pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 1985 will receive two (2) tickets to see Ann Wilson at the Hard Rock Rocksino – Northfield park on Saturday, April 7th, 2018 at 8:00pm ET courtesy of Live Nation. Approximate retail value is $85.00 per pair. Participants must be 21 years of age or older. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.