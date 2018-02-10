Listen weekdays at the workforce winning times of 9:25am, 1:25pm and 4:25pm for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Ann Wilson of Heart at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park Saturday, April 7th at 8:00pm. Performing the hits from Heart and her solo recordings and influences.

Tickets are on sale now at the Rocksino box office and ticketmaster.com.

21 & older only!

It’s all from Live Nation and 98.5 WNCX.