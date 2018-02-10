Listen to Slats weekday mornings at 7:30am for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see the Eagles in concert at Quicken Loans Arena Saturday, October 20th at 8:00pm. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at the Q box office and theqarena.com. It’s all from Live Nation and 98.5 WNCX.

Contest Date Range: February 12, 2018 7:00am – February 16, 2018 8:00am

Contest Rules:

For the On-Air: An Evening with the Eagles Ticket Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays, from Monday, February 12th, 2018 through Friday, February 16th, 2018 between 7:00am and 8:00am ET for the cue to call. The designated caller at 216-578- 1985 who correctly selects the true headline out of the three (3) provided will receive two (2) tickets to see the Eagles in concert at Quicken Loans Arena, Saturday, October 20th, 2018 at 8:00pm ET courtesy of Live Nation. Approximate retail value is $179.00 per pair. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.