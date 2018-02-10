Listen to Paula Balish weekday evenings for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Free Fallin: A Tribute To Tom Petty at the Lorain Palace Theater Friday, February 23rd at 7:30pm. For tickets and more information visit lorainpalace.org.

Contest Date Range: February 12, 2018 7:00pm – February 16, 2018 11:59pm

Contest Rules:

For the On-Air: Free Fallin’ : A Tribute to Tom Petty Ticket Giveaway, listen to 98.5 WNCX weekdays only from Monday, February 12th, 2018 through Friday, February 16th, 2018 between 7:00pm and 11:59pm ET for the cue to call. The correct caller at 216-578- 1985 will receive a two (2 tickets to see Free Fallin’ : A Tribute to Tom Petty at the Lorain Palace Theater on Friday, February 23rd, 2018 at 7:30pm ET courtesy of the Lorain Palace Theater. Retail value is $50.00 per pair. Otherwise, the WNCX general contest rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.